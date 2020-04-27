Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA officials are making changes to rides during the coronavirus pandemic that could continue for years to come.
The agency said they stepped up cleaning and disinfecting efforts on the trains, buses, and stations.
Workers are getting masks to wear on the job and their temperatures are taken before their shifts.
While the MBTA said they only have about 20% of their normal ridership right now, they still have measures in place to monitor overcrowding. There is currently a button operators are required to press when their bus gets full. The information comes in in real-time.
MBTA workers can also be tested for coronavirus at the free testing site for essential workers at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.