



BOSTON (CBS) – As Massachusetts remains in the coronavirus surge, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

When should you throw away a disposable mask and change to a new disposable mask? -Brooks

Disposable surgical and N95 masks are still in short supply for many healthcare workers so they should be reserved for healthcare workers. The general public is encouraged to use masks made of cloth which can be washed and reused. If for some reason you have a disposable mask, they really should be replaced if they get wet or soiled and should not be used for more than one day.

I have been wondering if hanging my masks, after use, in the garage for three days or so instead of washing them would be okay. Would the virus die off in this situation? -Penelope

It’s not clear how long the virus can survive on cloth. One study found it could survive for at least a week on a surgical mask. So to be on the safe side, I would wash your masks in the washing machine with detergent after each use.