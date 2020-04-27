BOSTON (CBS) — Police said they found the missing car of a Boston nurse practitioner Monday. Molly MacKay reported her Mazda CX-5 as stolen on Sunday.
She told WBZ-TV the vehicle was taken from her Dorchester driveway early that morning. Her roommate’s car that was also in the driveway was broken into.
“She had one of my spare keys in her car hidden because we often have to move each other’s cars,” MacKay said.
Mackay works at the Boston Hope Medical Center. To make matters worse, her personal protective equipment was in her car.
“I had my scrubs, my white coats, I had my supply of surgical masks, I had my extra n95,” MacKay said. “I keep all that stuff in there because I don’t want any — my shoes, even, that I’ve been wearing — I don’t want any of that brought into the house.”
According to MacKay’s roommate, the car was found at a stop and shop in Roxbury with only one mask left. She also said the car’s interior was in bad condition and the exterior had minor damage.
“We have enough stress going on. My roommate is an ICU nurse, we decompress with each other almost every night because of what we’re seeing,” said MacKay. “My car is my lifeline it gets me to work and back.”
Boston Police said they made an arrest in connection with the car but did not provide any more details.