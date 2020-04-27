BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is again urging people to wear a face covering whenever they leave their home in order to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. The mayor said at a Monday news conference that he heard “a lot of reports” over the weekend about people not wearing face masks in grocery stores.
Walsh says anyone failing to take precautions while shopping for food is “putting other people at risk.”
“The people that are working in the grocery store are frontline workers. They’re doing it and they’re helping us to be able to keep food on our kitchen tables and in our fridges.,” he said. “So quite honestly this is unacceptable.”
Boston has not yet made it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public. But Walsh said he planned to speak to Mayor Joe Curtatone in Somerville, where starting Wednesday people will be required to wear masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.
Not following the rules in Somerville could result in a $300 fine. Walsh said he’s hoping to avoid having to institute financial penalties in Boston for not wearing a mask.
“Anytime you leave your home or you’re anywhere near other people, you should be wearing a face covering,” he said. “We ask people to keep their distance from one another, get their shopping done quickly, and wear a face covering.”
Governor- If you would be so kind as to share some of your masks I would be happy to use them.