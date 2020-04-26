



MARLBORO (CBS) — Opening up the back door to Nicholas Lane’s family car, you catch of glimpse of what’s inside this young boy’s heart. The nine-year-old Marlboro kid is on a mission with his family to do some good in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It started with a $25 Target gift card Nicholas got from his grandparents. Instead of spending it on himself and his siblings, he came up with a bright and thoughtful idea one night while watching the news.

“I was looking at how people lost their jobs and they didn’t have food to eat,” Nicholas said. “I used it to buy people food.”

Nicholas’s mother posted his kind act on Facebook and challenged others to match his gift to help more people. That’s when the money started pouring in.

Over $1,300 dollars was raised and more money is coming in.

“Some people lost their jobs so that I am happy we have this for people,” explained Nicholas.

The family said they plan to drop off the donated items to the Marlboro food pantry later this week.

Mom Sabrina Lane said, “We bought toiletries and food. They had a list online as to what they needed.

Nicholas never thought his kind gesture would make such a deep impact and help so many families.

“You can do good with money. Instead of buying for yourself, you can buy for others who don’t have food,” he said.

Nicholas is setting a great example not just for his family, but for all of us.

“I am very proud of him. He’s always been like that,” said his sister Adrianna.