WINCHESTER (CBS) – Members of the Chinese American Network of Winchester have banded together to donate nearly 25,000 pieces of PPE to workers on the coronavirus frontline.
Doctors at Winchester Hospital, Mass General and many other hospitals and nursing homes are using thousands of masks, goggles and coveralls.
Families in the group first ordered masks to send back home when the virus was at its peak in China. Those masks were back ordered, but they showed up last month, just when the coronavirus outbreak gained steam in Massachusetts.
Since then, the group has been collecting gear one box at a time.
Wei Han says it is like a full time job for him right now. “We repeatedly hear doctors and nurses saying that our contributions have saved the lives,” Han said.
The group has raised about $50,000 to purchase the gear through business and family connections in China. The other half comes directly from their relatives in China.