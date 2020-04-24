Patriots Provide Inside Look At Making Thursday Night's Draft Trade -- From HomeWorking from home -- or Nantucket -- didn't keep the Patriots from being the Patriots when the 2020 NFL Draft kicked off.

What The Patriots Are Working With On Day 2 Of NFL DraftThe Patriots did not make a pick during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. That will change early in Round 2 Friday night.

Another Door Closes For Cam Newton ... Could Patriots Pounce?Cam Newton is still available. He's a risk, sure. But his ceiling is higher than anybody else who might play quarterback for the Patriots in 2020.

Patriots Trade Out Of First Round, Getting Second-Round And Third-Round Picks From ChargersSports fans waited a long, long time for a live event to return and bring some excitement to the sports world. Patriots fans will have to wait a little longer.

David Andrews Announces He's Been Cleared To Play In 2020Patriots center David Andrews is good to go for the 2020 NFL season.