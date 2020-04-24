BROOKLINE (CBS) — More than half of the residents at CareOne in Brookline have tested positive for coronavirus, the town announced Thursday. At least 45 of the 87 residents have coronavirus.
Of the town’s 16 deaths so far, 14 were residents at CareOne.
Thirteen staff members have also tested positive.
“Our team has also been made aware of — and has expressed concern — about CareOne admitting new residents, though we support CareOne’s efforts to assist hospitals’ ability to care for patients with more dire needs as a result of COVID-19,” said a statement from Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Swannie Jett. “CareOne has been evaluated for infection control by Massachusetts General Hospital and passed the internal inspection. In addition, CareOne has agreed to continue weekly inspections for infection control while they admit new patients in response to the COVID-19 crisis.”
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been hard hit by the coronavirus. More than 8,430 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,316 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
There are a total of 228 cases of coronavirus in Brookline.