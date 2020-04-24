



BOSTON (CBS) – He arrived at WBZ-TV as a young man, on the heels of the Blizzard of ’78. Now, 42 years later, meteorologist Barry Burbank is preparing for his final forecast on WBZ.

After he delivers the weather Sunday night during the 11 p.m. news, Barry Burbank will be signing off.

Barry has been on the air at WBZ longer than anybody in the station’s history. Last summer, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“A great forecaster, a great person to have in the office, such an amazing spirit when you’re in his presence,” is how Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher described Barry. “Who knows how many future meteorologists are out there because of Barry.”

Over the years Barry has forecast some of the world’s trickiest weather with a steady hand, a friendly voice, and an eye on accuracy.

“The most fun is when you get the forecast right, so I’m having fun most of the time,” Burbank said during his Hall of Fame induction.

“I love the way that you love life and the way you treat people,” WBZ anchor Lisa Hughes said in a goodbye message to Burbank. “You are a gentleman and a total team player.”

“I can say without hesitation that Barry Burbank is one of my favorite people of all time,” anchor David Wade shared. “He is a tremendous person.”

Perhaps WBZ-TV’s Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen said it best. “There never was another Barry Burbank. There never will be another Barry Burbank.”

Thank you Barry, from all of us at WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.

If you want to share a message of thanks with Barry, visit us on Facebook or use the hashtag #ThanksBarry on Twitter or Instagram.