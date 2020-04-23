



BOSTON (CBS) — Devin and Jason McCourty have shown numerous times that they’re champions both on and off the football field. Now they’re stepping up to help those in need in their hometown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the health crisis closing schools across the country, hundreds of students in Rockland County, New York don’t have access to computers at home to continue their education online. So the McCourty twins are purchasing $90,000 worth of Chromebooks to help them out.

The donation will help kids in the East Ramapo and Nyack School districts, where the McCourty twins attended school growing up.

“In the tough times that we’re in I believe supporting the students in Rockland will provide hope to the community and give the students a chance to be great,” said Devin. “It’s awesome to be able to support an area that helped make me who I am today.”

“What better way to give back than to help provide for the future, our youth,” added Jason. “My brother always said make sure blessings don’t stop with yourself, but that they flow through you. We believe this is an opportunity for us to use what we’ve been blessed with to help others!”

Even with the McCourty’s donation, there is still a need throughout the district. So the Patriots defensive backs have partnered with the Rockland Community Foundation to set up a “Chromebooks for Kids” fund where people can donate money to buy more chromebooks for the rest of the students in need. You can donate directly at McCourtyTwins.com.