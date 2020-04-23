



MELROSE (CBS) – Officers from more than a dozen departments on the North Shore turned up for a show of support outside MelroseWakefield Hospital Thursday.

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, the procession made a loop around the hospital, as some of the staff was able to watch from the street as dozens of police cruisers, firetrucks, and ambulances passed by.

One of the medical workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, is nursing assistant Julie LaRossa. She works in the intensive care unit, and the past few weeks have be especially difficult. “They showed the appreciation of what goes on inside the building,” said LaRossa, “it was really overwhelming.”

LaRossa was moved by the scene outside of the hospital, and also inspired. “It lifts your spirits and says get right back in there and continue to fight,” she said.

The incredible show of unity was planned by officers from Saugus, and Wakefield Police Departments. “Honestly it was the least we could do,” said Lt. Joseph Anderson of Wakefield P.D., “just saying thank you wouldn’t be enough. We had to come down and show them.”

Sue Sandberg is CEO of MelroseWakefield Healthcare, and was blown away by the turnout. “It’s a morale booster. It helps get us energized and gets us back to doing what we do best, which is saving lives,” Sandberg said.