BOSTON (CBS) — One of the nation’s preeminent NFL draft experts will miss this week’s draft due to coronavirus.
Todd McShay sent out a message on Twitter on Thursday, the day of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, to announce that he will not be partaking in this year’s coverage.
“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” McShay wrote. “I’m home recovering from coronavirus.”
McShay, a 43-year-old Swampscott native, has worked for ESPN since 2006 as a college football and NFL Draft analyst. He is the director of college football scouting for ESPN’s Scouts Inc., and he’s been a part of ESPN’s live draft coverage every year since 2009.
McShay noted that he is recovering from the virus, and he thanked healthcare workers and first responders for their work during this national health crisis.
“For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today,” McShay wrote. “I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”