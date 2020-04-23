BOSTON (CBS) — Yesterday was another COOLER than average day across the region with highs in the 40s. The average temperature in Boston was 39 degrees, which is 11 degrees below normal! We’ve now had about 1/2 of the days this month with highs stuck in the 40s! April is the first month this year, where temps compared to normal have been below average. The highest temperature recorded in Boston this month has only been 62 degrees! There has been no April on record with a monthly max temp below 66.

Let’s be honest, April has not been the most pleasant month. Not only have we had below average temps, but we’ve picked up about 3.29″ of precipitation which is nearly a half inch above normal. We’ve also had our fair share of thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and even snow! If you are looking for a break and a big warm-up, you’re not going to find one soon. This cool and unsettled pattern looks to continue for the rest of the month and even into the start of May.

TODAY

Soak up the sun, while you can! Today will be a great day, despite the chilly air early this morning. It’s not as cold as yesterday morning, but it is still late April and some folks are waking up to freezing conditions. Temperatures will quickly rise from the 30s through the 40s by midday with sunshine into the mid 50s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. While we may still be below average, it will be warmer than yesterday, with less of a wind. Conditions will be good enough to get outside in the backyard or take the dog for a walk. Clouds will increase through the day, but we stay mainly dry with the risk of rain returning tonight.

TONIGHT-TOMORROW

Rain chances return tonight into Friday as an area of low pressure passes to our south. Showers move in from southwest to northeast overnight. It may be cold enough in parts of VT and NH, there may be some snow mixed in. The morning hours look to be when we’ll find the heaviest and steadiest rain, especially over southeastern MA. As you travel north, rain may become more scattered in nature through the day on Friday. As the area of low pressure to our south is close to the area, a couple of lulls are possible through the day, but I’d expect on and off rain through the afternoon and evening with a few embedded downpours. I don’t expect thunderstorms or any severe weather with this system passing through although winds will be gusty at the coast and over southeastern MA.

Rain gear will be a must for Friday and once again, there will be a distinct chill in the air. Temperatures will be near steady in the 40s all day, but with a northeast wind 10-20 mph, it will feel like the upper 30s. So expect a raw, dreary, chilly end to the week.

WEEKEND

Saturday will be the calm between the storms. We’ll find the best of the sunshine and dry conditions with a rebound in temps for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be near normal in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in spots. Clouds will increase late in the day, and our next system will bring rain and cooler conditions to the region on Sunday. Once again, some brief mixing is possible as you travel into central and northern New England. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler to finish off the weekend and into the start of next week.