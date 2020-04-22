Gronkowski Would Have Considered Comeback With Patriots If Brady Stayed In New EnglandRob Gronkowski goes where Tom Brady goes, so now the two are in Tampa Bay. But what if Brady had stayed in New England this offseason?

Red Sox Apologize For Rules Violation After MLB Releases Report On 2018 TeamThe Red Sox received a light slap on the wrist from Major League Baesball on Wednesday, and were quick to tell the world that they're sorry.

MLB Punishes Red Sox: Replay Operator Banned For Year, Team Loses Pick, No Further Cora DisciplineAt long last, Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation into the 2018 Boston Red Sox, finding that the team's video replay operator was the main culprit in a sign-stealing scandal -- not then-manager Alex Cora.

Danny Ainge Is A Busy Man During NBA's ShutdownWhile the NBA is currently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Danny Ainge is still hard at work. The Celtics president has a lot on his plate as he navigates these uncharted waters, and it's not just a gigantic serving from Chipotle.

Gronkowski Trade Shines Light On Patriots' Uncharacteristically Troubling Position For 2020The Patriots had no choice but to trade Gronkowski where he wanted. Isn't that the exact position the Patriots usually set themselves up to avoid? It makes you wonder what the master plan is for this offseason.