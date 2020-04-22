BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox received a light slap on the wrist from Major League Baesball on Wednesday, and were quick to tell the world that they’re sorry.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred finally issued his long-awaited report on the 2018 Red Sox sign-stealing scandal, ruling that it was the team’s video replay operator, J.T. Watkins, who was behind the scheme. Watkins has been banned through the 2020 playoffs and cannot return his replay operator role for the 2021 regular season or postseason.
In addition, the Red Sox were docked a 2020 second-round pick. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released the following statement after the report was released:
“As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. MLB’s investigation concluded that in isolated instances during the 2018 regular season, sign sequences were decoded through the use of live game video rather than through permissible means.
“MLB acknowledged the front office’s extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that Alex Cora, the coaching staff, and most of the players did not engage in, nor were they aware of, any violations. Regardless, these rule violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner’s ruling.”
Cora, who stepped down as manager of the Red Sox as part of the fallout of the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, was not punished for anything he did with the Red Sox, but was banned for the 2020 season on Wedneday because of his actions with the Astros. In that report, Manfred found Cora to be the mastermind behind Houston’s elaborate sign-stealing scandal.