Gronkowski Trade Shines Light On Patriots' Uncharacteristically Troubling Position For 2020The Patriots had no choice but to trade Gronkowski where he wanted. Isn't that the exact position the Patriots usually set themselves up to avoid? It makes you wonder what the master plan is for this offseason.

'Everything's Just Turned Upside Down, And I Don't Like It,' Says Dakota Kai, WWE NXT SuperstarNXT is still going strong despite coronavirus limitations, but WWE and Dakota Kai have been forced to reexamine every aspect of performing.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Celebrate Rob Gronkowski Addition With Some Funny Videos On TwitterRight now, at this exact moment in time, it is a great day to be a Buccaneers fan.

Report: 'Distinct Possibility' O.J. Howard Ends Up With PatriotsPatriots' fans disappointment may only be temporary.

It's Silly To Be So Angry At Rob GronkowskiYou can be mad. But you're being a little silly with your anger.