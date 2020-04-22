BOSTON (CBS) — Many Massachusetts drivers are speeding on highways due to the lack of traffic, Massachusetts State Police said over Twitter Wednesday. In response, they will be adding patrols all around the state.
“Even though roads across the state are much less crowded during this public health emergency, motorists must still obey all traffic laws, including speed limits, and Massachusetts State Troopers remain vigilant for dangerous drivers,” they wrote.
State Police said beginning this week and continuing over the next month, they would send out patrols on random days and times all across the state to try to catch speeders.
“Always drive with your safety, your passenger’s safety, and the safety of other motorists in mind,” they wrote. “We are in this together in more ways than one.