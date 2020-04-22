CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Dorchester News

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Firefighters said a driver in Dorchester “miraculously” escaped just before their car burst into flames following a crash.

It happened Tuesday night on New England and Southern Ave.

The car crashed into a transformer pole, which caused it to dislodge from the ground. The pole came down across the car and a fence with live wires.

Fortunately, the driver escaped just before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Comments

Leave a Reply