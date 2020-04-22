DORCHESTER (CBS) – Firefighters said a driver in Dorchester “miraculously” escaped just before their car burst into flames following a crash.
It happened Tuesday night on New England and Southern Ave.
Tonight in Dorchester on New England and Southern Av. , a car crashed into a transformer pole causing it to dislodge from ground, coming down across the car and fence w/ live high powered lines. The driver was miraculously able to escape before car burst into flames. pic.twitter.com/4SbGGjq4p0
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 22, 2020
The car crashed into a transformer pole, which caused it to dislodge from the ground. The pole came down across the car and a fence with live wires.
Fortunately, the driver escaped just before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.