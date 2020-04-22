



BOSTON (CBS) – Fearing retaliation, a Veterans Administration nurse didn’t want to be identified for this story. Sick for several weeks, she said the VA told her to get back to work or risk losing her job.

Telling WBZ she had symptoms that included upper respiratory issues, she was at first told to quarantine. After she didn’t improve, she asked for more time to come back. But, she said, she was told if she didn’t return to work, she would be considered AWOL. She said she feels the VA is bullying people to come back because they need the staff.

With thousands of health care workers sick with COVID-19, facilities are scrambling to care for veterans and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“I feel the pain on both sides, but I have to feel the pain on the veterans’ side, and I don’t want them to become any more infected than what I’m witnessing,” said veterans advocate Steve Connor.

Connor said he’s seen firsthand at the state-run Soldiers Home in Holyoke what can happen when protocols aren’t followed. The state says more than 50 veterans have died and dozens more tested positive for COVID-19

He said there has been no flattening of the curve. Calling it a tragic situation where at least two veterans die a day, Connor said it is hard to watch

For the nurse WBZ-TV spoke to – it is that kind of tragedy she said she wants to avoid.

“It’s a disservice to veterans to possibly expose them to more illness by this practice of having staff come in if they are sick or showing symptoms,” she said.

In a statement, Maureen P. Heard, USCG (Ret.), Chief Communications Officer/Public Affairs Officer for the Veterans Administration New England Healthcare System, said: