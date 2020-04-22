BELMONT (CBS) — A 70-year-old Star Market worker in Belmont has died from a coronavirus-related illness. Cresencia Colletti is the third grocery store worker to die from a coronavirus-related illness in Massachusetts.
Colletti immigrated from the Philippines with her family 40 years ago and worked for 25 years at the grocery store packaging produce, according to close family friend Jacklyn Aguilar.
“She loved hanging out with her friends. She loved working at Star Market where she worked in the produce department,” Aguilar said.
Colletti began to feel ill two and a half weeks ago, and stopped working April 4. Her initial test for coronavirus came back negative.
“She started having a cough at first. She wasn’t feeling well. Then she started getting a fever,” Aguilar said.
She didn’t work directly with customers, but the store has been thoroughly cleaned since she stopped working. Colletti was eventually taken to the hospital.
“They put her on a ventilator because she wasn’t able to breathe,” Aguilar said. “Then she wasn’t responding to any medication, so they had to put her into ICU. Then from there, everything just went downhill.”
Star Market released a statement Tuesday night: “Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate’s family. This is a difficult day for the entire Star market team.”
Colletti leaves behind three children.
“She loved to cook and she loved life,” Aguilar said. “She was an amazing person.”