



BOSTON (CBS) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

With gardening season approaching, can the coronavirus live on herbs bought in a nursery? Would they be safe to pick and eat? – Judy, Facebook

Remember, what you’re looking for is anything that could be contaminated with someone else’s respiratory droplets. It’s less likely that herbs growing in the ground would be contaminated, but I would handle herbs you pick at a nursery the same way you would handle produce you buy at the grocery store. Wash it well before you eat it.

My neighbor is concerned about my windows being open because of the coronavirus. Can I open them for fresh air? – Cheri, Facebook

I’ve gotten this question a few times and I think I should answer it again. Now that the weather is warming, we’re going to want to air out our homes and get some fresh air. Yes, you can open your window as long as people aren’t hovering right outside it. What’s important is to keep your distance from other people.

I notice many people not properly using masks and gloves for COVID prevention. Can you educate the public of proper use? – David, Facebook

I wish I had more time to devote to this, but you’re right. In order for masks and gloves to be effective, they have to used correctly. Masks should cover the nose and the mouth, and masks and gloves should be cleaned between use. If they get contaminated on the outside and you continue to wear them, you could infect yourself by touching your contaminated hands to your face. Also, if you’ve been out and you think your clothes could have become contaminated, at a grocery store, for example, you should wash them when you get home.

My husband and I are in our 70s and may have to help our daughter-in-law who lives an hour away with her two babies. We have no choice. Do you have any suggestions on how we can protect ourselves and the three of them? – Maryellen

Unfortunately, many families are having to weigh the need to provide care to one another against the risk of getting sick with the coronavirus. I would say try to socially distance in the home whenever possible. Wear masks. Clean off common surfaces with disinfectants. And wash, wash, wash your hands. Stay well.