BOSTON (CBS) – Harvard University says it is keeping the $8.6 million in emergency funds it received from the federal government even though President Donald Trump insisted they give the money back.
“Harvard is going to pay back the money. They shouldn’t be taking it. Harvard’s going to. When I saw Harvard, they have one of the largest endowments in the country maybe the world, and they’re going to pay back that money,” President Trump said at his Tuesday press briefing.
Harvard University has about a $40 billion endowment.
The university responded to President Trump on Twitter, saying they did not apply for or receive money through the Small Business Administration’s “paycheck protection program,” which is meant to help struggling small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.
(1/5) Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses. Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate.
— Harvard University (@Harvard) April 21, 2020
They say the money they received was part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
“Harvard has committed that 100 percent of these emergency funds will be used to provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvard tweeted.
The university added that this money will be on top of the support they’ve already provided to students, including assistance with travel, direct aid for living expenses to those with need and supporting transition to online education.