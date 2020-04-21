



BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 1,700 new donors stepped up on Monday during a Patriots’ Day of Giving to help raise money for those most impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

All day on WBZ-TV, TV38, CBSN Boston, CBSBoston.com, and the CBS Boston social media channels, familiar local faces encouraged the community to come together and support the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

With your help, we helped to raise $290,000 for the fund. Donations ranged from $10 to more than $10,000 – and every dollar counts.

There were messages of thanks for frontline workers and invitations to donate from sports stars like Big Papi, Des Linden, and Julian Edelman; celebrities like Amy Poehler and ‘Boston’ Rob Mariano; hospital CEOs from Dana-Farber, Children’s Hospital, and MGH; and local leaders like Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh.

Let's step up for the heroes on the front lines and those hit hardest by the coronavirus. Join @BostonRob of @SurvivorCBS and #WBZ in a #PatriotsDayOfGiving to support the @MACovid19Relief Fund https://t.co/6E2FEFjDnq pic.twitter.com/RNGQIusgc1 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 21, 2020

The race may be postponed but we can still mark the spirit of Marathon Monday with #PatriotsDayOfGiving supporting front-line workers and populations impacted by COVID-19. Thanks to partners @WBZ and @BAA. Learn more about @MACovid19Relief: https://t.co/IuKEtOyl2U pic.twitter.com/dAGPZAdnON — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) April 20, 2020

The relief fund, which was launched April 6, has now raised more than $21 million which will be distributed to frontline healthcare professionals, first responders, essential workers, the homeless, disabled, and households disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19.

WBZ-TV and CBS Boston would like to thank all of those who leant their voices to this important cause, and all of you at home who donated to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.