Comments
EVERETT (CBS) – The City of Everett is now requiring anyone over the age of five to wear a face covering when in public during the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses will be allowed to refuse service to anyone not covering their face.
The Everett Board of Health made the announcement on Monday.
According to the order, face coverings can be medical or homemade masks, as well as a scarf or bandana.
Any person who refuses to wear a face covering “shall be deemed a trespasser upon the property and may be subject to arrest and civil or criminal prosecution.”
The order does not apply to people taking part in permitted outdoor physical activity.