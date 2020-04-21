MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Catholic Medical Center, one of New Hampshire’s largest hospitals, is furloughing hundreds of workers as it loses millions of dollars a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital said Tuesday it will put 423 workers, or 13% of its workforce, on a 60-day furlough, starting Saturday. An additional 914 workers will have their hours reduced, leaders at the vice president level and above are taking a 15% pay cut and executive directors are taking a 5% cut.
Like other facilities, the hospital has eliminated elective procedures and scaled back outpatient visits to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients, conserve protective equipment and to protect other patients and staff.
The hospital lost $11 million in March and expects to lose up to $70 million by July.
Last week, the company that runs Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, announced 650 workers would be furloughed.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)