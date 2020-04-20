



WEST CONCORD (CBS) – Two local chefs are starting a new business after being laid off in the coronavirus pandemic.

Chef Gavin Lambert has worked in restaurants his whole life, learning from the best of the best in New York City.

When coronavirus hit, Lambert lost his job as a chef at Woods Hill Table in Concord, so he took a chance on an idea that he and girlfriend Rachel Amiralian have had for a while, and started WECO Hospitality, a prepared meal delivery service.

WECO is a nod to West Concord, where Lambert is from.

The couple takes care of all the shopping, cooking and delivers meals right to customers’ front doors. Weekly menus are released, usually on Sundays, via their social media accounts. People then sign up for meals they’d like to order for the upcoming week. Requests are first come, first serve.

Lambert and Amiralian pride themselves on providing delicious and affordable meals made with local ingredients.

They said giving meals to families in need has always been a priority for them. At first they were doing it on their own dime, but slowly word has spread through the community, now people are sponsoring dinners for front line workers or a family who needs a comforting meal.

“Those deliveries are a little bit more special because its community, you gotta support your community,” Lambert told WBZ-TV.

“That’s what we’re trying to do with this whole we are WECO thing. We’re trying to make us all one unit even if we’re apart. We’re still trying to be one cause we can be,” Amiralian said.

The couple told WBZ they never expected this to take off the way it has. Weekly menus are selling out.

They say the portions are generous, so they’ve added in a fun bonus – notes on what to do with your leftovers.

WECO only delivers to the MetroWest area.

Follow WECO Hospitality here for weekly menu releases. To sign up for a meal delivery email wecohospitality@gmail.com.