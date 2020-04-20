BOSTON (CBS) – Technology brought some Boston Marathon race champions and their determined spirits together this Patriots’ Day.
Seventy wheelchair athletes connected in a Zoom meeting, each on an indoor roller used for training. Just as it does in Boston every year, their race began with the National Anthem, then a photo of the start line, a “3,2,1” and they were off.
2019 Male wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk was the driving force behind the race. “Wonderful day, and the great part about it is being indoors you don’t really have to worry about the weather too much, he said.
Of course, five-time women’s champion Tatyana McFadden was a part of it too, and even her determined protégé, 12-year-old Maddie Wilson. They pushed side-by-side on the screen, made possible by technology and grit. “It’s so important now more than ever in this time of uncertainty,” said McFadden.
The champions plan to return to Boston in person in September.