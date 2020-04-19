CBSN BostonWatch Now
WESTBORO (CBS) — Two people were killed by a wrong-way crash on I-495 in Westboro Saturday night. State Police said a wrong-way driver was initially reported around 8:40 p.m. on 495 South near Exit 21 in Hopkinton.

According to investigators, a 2017 Volvo XC60 driven by 43-year-old Viktoria Staskievich, of Braintree, hit a 2018 Chevrolet Trax head-on just north of Exit 22.

Staskievich was rushed to UMass Lakeside in Worcester where she was later pronounced dead.

The Chevrolet was driven by 27-year-old Adam Nazare, of Attleboro. He was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said, and his passenger, an 83-year-old Attleboro woman, was taken to UMass Lakeside in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the Volvo ended up on the wrong side of the highway. State Police are investigating.

