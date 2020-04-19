CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 1,392 Sunday after 50 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Three new deaths were also reported for a total of 41 deaths.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those where information is complete, 52% are women and 48% are men. Thirteen of the new cases reside in Rockingham County; Hillsborough County, except for Manchester and Nashua, had four new cases; Merrimack County had two cases; Strafford County had two cases; Cheshire County had one case; Belknap County had one case; the city of Nashua had eight cases; and the city of Manchester had 17 cases.
Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Six of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 198 patients, or 14% of cases, have been hospitalized.
Of the people who died, one was a woman from Hillsborough County, a man from Rockingham County, and a woman from Rockingham County. All three were 60 years of age or older.