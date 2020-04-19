Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Starting at noon, sound trucks will be making their way through Boston neighborhoods broadcasting a message about the coronavirus.
“Mayor Walsh has declared a public health emergency in the city of Boston. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often. Cover your face when out, and keep your distance from others,” he message says.
The message urges people to visit the city’s coronavirus website or call 311 for more information.
The message will be broadcast in seven languages.
The trucks will focus on neighborhoods with higher infection rates than other parts of the city.