SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Residents of the Mt. Pleasant senior apartment building in Somerville have been placed under a 14-day quarantine after eight cases of the coronavirus were confirmed at the complex Saturday. The 65-unit building houses seniors aged 62 and older and persons under age 62 with disabilities.

The City said in a news release that they are concerned that the true number of COVID-19-positive residents at the senior apartment building is much higher than eight. They are currently trying to get further access to testing for residents.

“We are bracing for confirmation of more cases at Mt. Pleasant. But we are not willing to wait for more tests to take action to protect our residents. This building is home to community members who are at higher risk for serious COVID-19 complications, and to help protect them, their loved ones, building staff, and the broader community, we are ordering this quarantine,” said Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone. “We’ve seen this virus leave a trail of heartbreak and death at senior residences across the nation. As a city, we are doing everything we can, but more support must come from federal and state agencies to stave off this growing crisis.”

Under the mandatory quarantine, residents may leave the building only to receive essential medical care and must remain in their units as much as possible. The Board of Health is working with building management to help ensure residents have the supplies and groceries they need for quarantine, the City said.