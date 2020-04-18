CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the New Hampshire State House on Saturday during a call to reopen the state.
Members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as “Live Free or Die,” the state’s motto. Others included “Restore Jobs” and “Kiss My Constitution.”
One demonstrator, talk show host Ian Freeman, said the government was guilty of fear-mongering over the state of the virus, and it was time to restore individual rights.
“Even if the virus were 10 times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn’t stay inside my home. I’d rather take the risk and be a free person,” he said.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement on the protest: “New Hampshire’s success at social distancing and mitigation efforts has led some to believe that COVID19 is no longer a serious threat, but we are unfortunately in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and only six weeks in. I would like to urge Granite Staters to be patient. I empathize with the sentiment behind todays rally, but we must be responsible and patient in our actions. I have no doubt that our economy will come back at 100%, but we are being responsible and laying the groundwork with a phased approach that works for NH.”
New Hampshire has had nearly 1,300 cases of the virus and more than three dozens deaths through Friday.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Im so disappointed in these people that are holding rallies! you are an embarrassment and ought to be ashamed of yourselves! Get off the Trump bandwagon and do something helpful! you cant stand being at home with your family teaching your children well then get your asses out and volunteer and do some good for your community! you all look like fools! you people revel in hate and divide! get off your asses and do some good and stop causing trouble like teenage derelicts!
This is a time to come together and look out for each other! Be innovative turn this horrible situation into good! You want to have no regard for others health and well being then instead of putting your energy into something this selfish and ridiculous put it into yourself and educate yourselves on humanity. you people are complete idiots. Go live in another state. Find another way to make money! Grow up, pray and stop this rallying insanity, Go home and take care of your families and teach them good will! Most of all stop feeding into Trump propaganda,,,you all should be smarter than this!
Disgusting
Remember Evil never wins in the long run! Knock it off for crying out loud! Big stupid ass babies
You are lucky you have people who care..dont fight it!!!
take an online class to better yourselves somehow and make yourselves useful