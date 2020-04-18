BOSTON (CBS) — To try to spread the word about safety measures to take during the coronavirus pandemic, starting Sunday at noon, the City of Boston will deploy seven Boston Public Works trucks with sound equipment to broadcast a public safety message.
The message encourages residents to stay home as much as you can, wash your hands often, cover your face when out and keep your distance from others. It will be broadcasted in seven languages, depending on the community, including English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Arabic, Somali and Cabo Verdean Creole.
Listen to the message here:
The trucks will be sent to neighborhoods that have higher coronavirus rates than the rest of Boston, including Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury and Roslindale.
According to the latest data from the Boston Public Health Commission, Hyde Park had 413 reported cases of COVID-19, Mattapan had 298, Dorchester had 1,274, East Boston had 410, Roxbury had 335 and Roslindale had 302.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the new initiative Friday during a press conference.
“This weekend we are launching new tactics to get the message out in the places that we know are hardest hit,” he said. “We need everyone to know that we are in a public health emergency and we need everyone to do their part.”