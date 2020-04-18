DORCHESTER (CBS) — A child was shot in Dorchester Saturday after police say a gun went off during a gathering at the apartment next door. The 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

Boston police said they received a call about the shooting around 5:15. They were called to Nathan Court.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross described the situation at a news conference: “This 10-year-old girl was in her apartment and there was some type of gathering in another apartment. Someone discharged a firearm an errant round went through the wall and struck this 10-year-old.”

No other details are known about the incident at this time.

Gross chastised the gathering: “You’ve heard the mayor say it a million times: ‘No gathering,'” he said. “This is what we need to do to get through the pandemic. But unfortunately, this took place. And now we have a 10-year-old in critical condition.”

“There is a 10-year-old girl, who’s either in fourth or fifth grade, that should be home enjoying the beginning of school vacation week, and instead is in a hospital right now,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “The District Attorney’s Office is working around the clock right now in this very moment to try to find the people that did this with Boston police and we will hold them accountable.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is sending his prayers to the girl and her family.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone will information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS.