



HOLLISTON (CBS) — There’s an artistic way to survive the stay-at-home coronavirus mandate. It’s called the Getty Museum Challenge, because it was started by the famous California museum. And for a Holliston family, it’s not only fun, it’s also an education.

The challenge is to recreate works of art and share your own creativity with the world during a time of quarantine.

“My mom was just on her phone one day and she saw this challenge,” said 10-year-old Lilly Ingoldsby.

They’re traveling in the footsteps of the great masters: there’s Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Norman Rockwell’s Young Lady With A Shiner and the classic Whistler’s Mother.

“We just decided we’d try to do one. So we ended up doing ‘The Girl With The Pearl Earring’ to start,” said Sarah Ingoldsby, Lilly’s mother.

Sarah is the photographer in the family, while Lily is the subject of each of the photos, dressed and made up to mirror the original artwork.

“We just find art pieces that look like we can do them,” she said.

So far they’ve recreated works like “Portrait of a Young Ballerina” and one of Frida Kahlo’s many self portraits.

“We both really ended up enjoying it, so we just decided to do them until they stopped being fun, and they haven’t stopped being fun yet,” Sarah said.

The mother-daughter experience is also part of schooling from home.

“One of the things we’ve really tried to do is research either the artist or the piece of work that we’re taking a look at and incorporating learning about that into the whole project,” Sarah said.

They post the side by side comparisons on social media, joining people around the world stuck at home, but showing their artistic sides.

“I think people really enjoy it. It’s just a nice change of pace from a lot of negativity. I think people have enjoyed seeing something a little bit different,” Sarah said.