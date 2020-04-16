BOSTON (CBS) — As anybody who’s tried to stay in shape during the coronavirus quarantine can attest, working out at home can be dangerous. By now, you’ve surely seen a viral video or two of folks with good intentions who have failed miserably at utilizing what’s at their disposal when trying to exercise.

As it turns out, even the professionals are in the same boat.

Dodgers reliever — and Red Sox world champion — Joe Kelly decided to get in some work on his changeup this week. Kelly didn’t have his usual world-class facilities to practice in, but he did have a giant net set up on his lawn.

For a professional pitcher, this seemed like a pretty safe endeavor. Ah, but then …

Joe Kelly busting a window while practicing his change up is exactly what this quarantine needed pic.twitter.com/mizSujtHL2 — Allie (@allie_g18) April 16, 2020

In video posted on his wife’s Instagram story, Kelly misses the net entirely and absolutely shatters a bedroom window in his house. Walks have always been somewhat of an issue for Kelly throughout his career, but his occasional lack of control has never before had such an instant impact.

(The image of Kelly standing perfectly still, unable to speak or move while staring in disbelief at what just happened, is a pose that anyone who’s ever made a huge mistake as a youngster can relate to.)

Interestingly enough, the video that preceded the incident showed Kelly throwing into the screen as the song “Wild Thing” played. It was perhaps a sign of what was to come.