THOMASTON, Maine (CBS) — A police department in Maine is warning that an alarming-looking text message about coronavirus is just a scam.
Thomaston police shared a photo of a text reading that someone the recipient came in contact with has tested positive for coronavirus or has symptoms. It recommends getting tested and provides a link.
Don’t fall for it, police say.
“If you receive a text message like the one pictured below, DO NOT click the link!” Thomaston police said. “It is not a message from any official agency. It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.”
The warning has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook. The FCC says there are all kinds of phone scams “offering free home testing kits, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, and preying on virus-related fears.”
“The virus is not the only invisible enemy,” Thomaston police said. “Be vigilant against all threats!”