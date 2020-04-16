



BOSTON (CBS) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

I see so many wearing masks but continually touching the mask and their face. Is this causing more harm than good? – Joseph

One of the benefits of wearing a mask, if you wear it properly, is that you’re less likely to touch your hands to your nose or mouth. People touch their face up to 23 times an hour and having a face mask is a reminder not to do that. But masks aren’t foolproof, and shouldn’t give people a false sense of security. Most importantly, we need to keep our distance from others and keep our hands clean.

How long would COVID-19 last on toothbrushes? If someone had the virus in the household, is there a special way to clean and sanitize them after each use? – Debbie

The coronavirus can live for a few days on plastic so that would apply to toothbrushes as well. I certainly wouldn’t share toothbrushes with anyone who has COVID-19 and keep your toothbrush far from theirs. Someone who is already infected could continue to use their own toothbrush until they’re feeling better, and then I would throw it out and get a new one.

What is your opinion regarding hydroxychloroquine? It has been approved for Lupus, and I understand that doctors here are using it for COVID-19. – Phyllis, Facebook

Doctors have been trying it in some of the sickest patients, but just in the last few days, there has been some disappointing news about the drug. In studies, hydroxychloroquine did not appear to reduce death or ICU admissions in patients taking it. And in some, it caused serious cardiac side effects. There are other ongoing clinical trials studying the drug in COVID-19, so we’ll see what they find.

Is there a justification for keeping everyone off work rather than only the elderly and others at risk? – Alexander

Of course, we all want to go back to work and school as soon as possible. But remember, it’s not just the elderly who are getting really sick. Younger people are, too. And we’re at a critical moment in this pandemic where if we continue to socially distance, we can bend that curve and avoid completely overwhelming our healthcare system. Or we can open up businesses now which would undoubtedly lead to a huge spike of cases and an even longer and more protracted shutdown.