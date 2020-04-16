BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran Boston Police officer Jose Fontanez, who died earlier this week after a battle with coronavirus, was honored by his fellow officers Thursday on the streets of Jamaica Plain.
Officer Fontanez was 53 years old and had been with the department for 29 years.
At noon, his body was escorted from Boston Medical Center to the Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home in Jamaica Plain, where Fontanez was assigned to District E-13 since 1996.
Police officers lined the procession route and saluted as they kept far apart from one another because of social distancing.
Fontanez was married with four children and one grandchild.
Sixty-seven Boston police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, 53 are still out, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.