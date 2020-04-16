



HARVARD (CBS) — Amanda Nichols is praying, posting and scrambling for a miracle to help her dad, George Grenier, who has the coronavirus and isn’t faring well.

“As he’s been on the ventilator his condition is deteriorating. Every day, it’s not good news,” she said.

Nichols lights up when she talks about him.

“He’s charismatic, he’s funny, he helps everybody,” she said. “He used to be a mailman. He just has such a joy. He loved to see people and joke around.”

The 70-year-old Groton native, who now lives in Harvard, was rushed to Emerson Hospital last week. His COVID-19 symptoms included shortness of breath, fever and confusion.

“My mom called me at four o’clock on Wednesday and said, ‘Your dad just called to say goodbye.’ It’s really hard,” Nichols said. “Before they intubated him they said he’s got less than a 50% chance and that’s really, really hard to hear.”

Now the family is desperate for a convalescent plasma donation. People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies, which are infection-fighting proteins, in their blood that can help people currently fighting the virus.

Grenier is in a medically-induced coma. His family is devastated that he’s fighting alone.

“At night my mom’s allowed to call the ICU and put a phone up to his ear and she can just talk to him all night long. That’s really great,” Nichols said.

A Lowell police officer and other generous strangers have already stepped up to help. The family is clinging to hope that the right donor could save his life.

“It hasn’t been a match for my dad so far, but because they’ve donated their plasma it’s a match for somebody else,” Nichols said. “I still need plasma. I still need donors. I still need people who have recovered from COVID who want to help.”

Eligible convalescent plasma donors must have recovered from COVID-19, be symptom-free for 28 days or test negative 14 days after their first symptom. A donor can never have been pregnant.

If you’d like to help, contact Amanda Nichols at anichols831@gmail.com or 508-612-0837, and she will help you through the process with Emerson Hospital.

Nichols and her mom and sister had little time to think and react when George needed an ambulance. Her advice to other families when seeking emergency care, is this: “Take ten minutes, twenty minutes, and say goodbye. Give hugs, give love and leave nothing unsaid.”