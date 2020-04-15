BOSTON (CBS) – A teenage girl was shot and killed in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made.
Officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of Speedwell and Topliff Streets. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS.
“Because of the officers’ quick response, we do have a person of interest at this time, as well we do have a firearm recovered from the scene,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.
Police have not released the victim’s name or age.
Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact Boston Police. A neighborhood trauma team will be made available for anyone who witnessed the shooting.
“This shooting happened in broad daylight,” Gross said. “There may have been children, grandmothers at home who may have witnessed something. But it’s something that traumatizes you.”
Gross thanked neighbors who quickly called 911 and reported the shooting.
“It’s times like this during a pandemic that we need to stick together and no acts of violence should be tolerated,” Gross said.