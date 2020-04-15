



BOSTON (CBS) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

I live 1/4 of a mile away from a testing tent. It’s very windy where I am. Can the wind carry the virus to my area from the testing tent? – Tara, Facebook

It’s still unclear how far tiny infected respiratory droplets can travel. Perhaps up to a dozen feet or more, but they’re not going to travel that kind of distance. The tent itself will contain much of the respiratory droplets. And even if droplets escape the tent, they’ll quickly disperse. In fact, the more ventilation you have, the less risk the virus will pose.

Now that mosquitoes are active, can they transfer COVID-19 from person to person? – Cindy, Facebook

The novel coronavirus is not spread through mosquitoes, like West Nile or Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). It passes from person to person through respiratory droplets. That said, while we’re trying to steer clear of the coronavirus, as the weather warms, we still need to be mindful of infections transmitted through ticks and mosquitoes.

I have self-isolated since March 17 with my daughter and neither one of us has had any symptoms. Can we now spend time with my 88-year-old mother who has also self-isolated with no symptoms? – Kathleen, Facebook

I still don’t think it’s a good idea if you can avoid it. Your mother’s age makes her high risk. And even if you haven’t had symptoms, you or your daughter could still be infected, especially if you have gone out at all, to get groceries for example. Most facilities are not testing people without symptoms, so if you can wait hopefully just a few more weeks before going to see your elderly mom, that’s best.

Any chance the media could start focusing on the positive – how many people recover as opposed to the death toll every day? – Cheri

We’re all craving good news right now and I have seen some really touching reports about people getting better and leaving the hospital. But I do have to say that reporting the number of people tested, the hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths give us an idea of whether the numbers are trending up or down. Those numbers remind us why we need to continue to shelter in place and will tell officials when they can start loosening restrictions.