BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts is “intensely focused” on fighting coronavirus outbreaks at senior living facilities.
As of Tuesday, 3,907 coronavirus cases are residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities. There have been 444 deaths reported at long-term care facilities out of 957 total in the state.
“Massachusetts is working to detect, prevent, and manage the outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the state, and we are intensely focused on mitigating the spread of illness in our senior living facilities,” said Baker.
During his Wednesday press conference, Baker said the state is taking a series of actions at senior facilities. They include mobile testing units, distribution of protective gear, a family hotline, rapid deployment teams to help staffing, and expanding capacity.
In Massachusetts, there are 383 nursing homes, 255 assisted living residences, and 93 rest homes. There is a total of 38,000 people in nursing homes, 16,500 in assisted living facilities, and 3,000 in rest homes.
“These facilities, not just here in Massachusetts, but everywhere, are highly vulnerable settings for outbreaks of COVID-19,” said Baker.
Baker said the state is expanding capacity in three ways. They are converting existing facilities to fully dedicated COVID-19 facilities, converting empty facilities to new dedicated coronavirus nursing facilities and creating dedicated wings within existing nursing facilities.
“The goal here is to be nimble and smart in our approach, and we believe that these different build outs provide the appropriate setting for seniors and for staff to get and provide the best care,” said Baker.