BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum was on an absolute tear when the NBA had to put a halt to the season due to the coronavirus outbreak. It has been over a month since Tatum and the Celtics last played in an NBA game, and in Tatum’s case, played basketball at all.

Living in Boston has its perks, but playing basketball in the early spring is not one of them. Tatum and his Celtics teammates are stuck at home, practicing social distancing as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak. With gyms closed everywhere, and the New England spring acting like its usual unpredictable self, Tatum hasn’t been able to play any ball since the Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers back on March 10.

“It’s a difficult time right now because it’s not like it’s the offseason and guys can work out and get into a gym. I haven’t been able to touch a basketball since our last game in Indiana,” Tatum told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols (video above). “I have stuff to work out at home — cardio and weights and stuff — but I haven’t played basketball in a long time.”

Tatum doesn’t have a hoop at home, and he’s not alone on that front. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo also doesn’t have a hoop at his disposal during the league’s hiatus. Tatum said he’s thought about getting one, but Mother Nature hasn’t done much to help his cause.

“The weather up here hasn’t been too great. Five or six days its raining, and it’s still pretty cold here,” said Tatum. “It’s not the best conditions to be outside.”

Tatum has been working out hard otherwise, but there will likely be some rust whenever he and the Celtics get back into it when/if the NBA resumes play. The break came at an unfortunate time for the 22-year-old, who was fresh off winning Eastern Conference Player of the Month in February. He was ascending toward superstar status this season, making his first All-Star game while averaging a career-high 23.6 points and 7.1 assists per game, leading the Celtics to a 43-21 record — good for third in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum’s unreal February included six 30-point games and a monstrous 41-point explosion in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. After watching Tatum go off first-hand, LeBron James dubbed the rising Celtics star an “absolute problem” on social media. It’s a nickname that has stuck, and one that Tatum was honored to receive.

“Yeah, I’ll take that nickname,” he said with a chuckle. “It was right after we played them in L.A. and I was back in my hotel room taking a nap. My best friend from home called me and said to go on my Instragram because Lebron just shouted me out. I’m a competitor, but I realize that’s one of the greatest players ever, and I understand that’s a big deal.”

Hopefully we’ll get to see Tatum resume being a problem for the rest of the NBA sometime in the near future.