BOSTON (CBS) – There were 113 new coronavirus deaths reported on Tuesday and 1,296 additional positive tests in Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health said the total number of cases is now at 28,163 with 957 deaths.
A total of 126,551 people have now been tested in Massachusetts.
Labs performed 4,502 coronavirus tests in the latest report. In Monday’s report, 5,319 people were tested, which was about 2,600 fewer than Sunday.
As of Tuesday, Middlesex County had the most cases with 6,254. Suffolk County was next with 5,832, followed by Essex County with 3,594.
There are 4,015 cases among people under 30 years old, 13,451 cases are among people ages 30-59, 3,979 cases between 60-69, and 6,540 cases in people over 70. The age of 178 patients is unknown.
Of that, 3,907 cases are residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities.
Models show a surge of cases is likely in the upcoming days, and Gov. Charlie Baker said April 20 could potentially be the peak in Massachusetts. It is possible there could be about 2,500 cases of COVID-19 per day.