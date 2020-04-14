Patriots-Bengals Sideline Video Incident Still 'Under Review' By NFLThat is the update. Here, in mid-April, 2020. "The matter remains under review." The matter? Oh that matter? It remains ... under review.

Ray Allen Opens Up About Turbulent Relationship With Kevin GarnettToxic" would probably be the best word to describe the feelings Ray Allen's former Celtics teammates hold toward him. But Allen is making it clear that those are not the feelings he shares for his former brothers in battle.

CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS GamesLeading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.

Jayson Tatum Hasn't Touched A Basketball Since Celtics Last GameIt has been over a month since Jayson Tatum and the Celtics last played in an NBA game, and in Tatum's case, played basketball at all.

Experts Say 49ers' Super Bowl Loss May Have Saved Lives In San Francisco Bay AreaIn the case of the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in early February, it may have been a massive life-saving event.