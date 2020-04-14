CHELSEA (CBS) – Warnings continue in Chelsea as the cluster of cases keeps rising.

“Our people are suffering. They’re out of work, they have no money, they’re in need of basic food and supplies. There’s a lot of need in the city of Chelsea and a lot of sickness,” said City Manager Tom Ambrosino.

With 541 confirmed Coronavirus patients and 19 deaths, Chelsea has the highest rate of infection in the Commonwealth. City officials are suggesting residents stick to a 24-hour curfew.

The situation is so dire; the state is stepping in to help. “We have now increased testing capacity four-fold in the Chelsea area,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Governor Baker announced the expansion in testing Monday. The move will allow all residents with symptoms to get tested. As a result, MGH Chelsea Director Dr. Dean Xerras said the number of patients who’ve visited the respiratory clinic has doubled.

“Our volume last week was generally 60-90 patients on a 12-hour day. We’re open from 8am-8pm. Yesterday we saw double that and we already have that many patients scheduled today,” Dr. Xerras said Tuesday afternoon. “Now that we’ll be testing more patients in Chelsea, we’re going to see those numbers go up too; certainly will raise some eyebrows. But testing will help control the disease too.”

Xerras stressed patients should make appointments before showing up, but assured that those who walk-in won’t be turned away.

Other mitigation strategies will be carried out by MEMA. The agency assisted Chelsea and neighboring Revere in renting out a nearby hotel to isolate patients.

“People who are COVID-19 positive and are unable to isolate in crowded apartment units will have a place to go,” Ambrosino said.

Emergency management will also help funnel out an increased supply of medical kits and food. With the help of the National Guard, the plan is to distribute an estimated 26,000 meals per week.

The response is sure to give a break to the dedicated volunteers working daily with the needy and hoping the critical resources stem the spread.

“Last week, we had probably 250 people [outside] getting wet [waiting for food] for almost two hours. If that’s not an indication of a need in Chelsea I don’t know what is,” said community organizer Gladys Vega.