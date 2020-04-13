



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Since there really isn’t a lot to look forward to in the world of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak, the time we’re all spending at home has given everyone a chance to look back. And with the NFL Draft just around the corner — the only “sporting event” on the docket for months — what better time to look back at the draft history of one William Stephen Belichick.

We won’t go all the way back to Belichick’s early drafts with the Patriots, because those players are long gone. Most of them had their fingerprints on the team’s first dynastic run during the early 2000s, but are now enjoying their lives after football. For this exercise, we’re starting with the 2014 draft, since it’s fair to expect that players drafted just over six years ago should still be on the roster — or at least still playing in the league. And for each year, we won’t be grading anyone after the fifth round, because that’s a total crapshoot anyways.

Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, and he’s a pretty good GM too. But his drafting has been a little suspect as of late. Of New England’s nine picks in 2014, only one remains on the roster: James White. Five of their nine picks are out of the league, including a big whiff in the first round. Considering four of New England’s picks came after the fourth round, that’s not a terrible ratio, but the Patriots should have done a lot better at the 2014 NFL Draft.

Rd. 1, No. 29: Dominique Easley, DT

Easley showed some quick flashes when he did play for the Patriots, but he barely played during his time in New England due to a slew of injuries. He started just three of his 22 games with the Patriots, and recorded just three sacks. He never played more than a quarter of the team’s defensive snaps in his two seasons with the team, and was waived in April 2016 after some issues with the coaching staff. He signed on with the Rams, but was out of football by 2019.

The Patriots needed to hit on this pick and they missed badly. Some notable selections just after Easley include defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Stephon Tuitt, and quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr.

Verdict: HUGE Miss

Rd. 2 No. 62: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Garoppolo didn’t play much for the Patriots, and he was traded away for … well we can’t quite figure out exactly what the Patriots ended up getting for the potential Tom Brady successor. But Garoppolo’s selection lit a fire under Brady’s backside, and the QB went on to have some of the best seasons of his career with Jimmy G. on the depth chart.

Garoppolo was also lauded for his role as Russell Wilson in New England’s preparation for Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, so he certainly had a good impact in his brief time in New England. It just would have been nicer if Belichick had gotten more than a second-round pick from San Francisco 49ers, considering that second-round pick has turned into a whole mess of draft picks and trades.

Verdict: Good Pick

Rd. 4, No. 105: Bryan Stork, C

Here at CBS Boston, we absolutely loved the Stork pick. It was borderline unhealthy how Michael Hurley and I would gush about this selection. But Stork was tough as nails at Florida State as the starting center for the 2013 national champs. Roughly a year later, he was the starting center for the Super Bowl champs as a rookie. That’s pretty good.

Plus, the stories about Stork in New England are entertaining, albeit a little … gross. But his methods were effective.

His career lasted just two seasons due to concussions, but New England got two quality years out of Stork. The loss of Stork was alleviated thanks to undrafted center David Andrews becoming a complete stud and snagging the starting job from Stork, so it all kind of worked out in the end.

Stork is still in football, serving as the tight ends coach at East Tennessee State University.

Verdict: Solid Pick, Unfortunate End

Rd. 4, No. 130: James White, RB

James White is awesome. He continues the conveyor belt of pass-catching running backs in New England, taking over for Shane Vereen, who had taken over for Kevin Faulk. After he essentially red-shirted his rookie season, White has been near perfect in the Patriots offense.

His best game as a Patriot came in the team’s Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, when White caught a Super Bowl record 14 passes and scored three touchdowns, His 20 points that even was also a Super Bowl record. Not too shabby.

Verdict: GREAT Pick

Rd. 4, No. 140: Cameron Fleming, T

Fleming, while unspectacular, provided some good depth along the line for a few years. But that’s about it.

Verdict: Meh Pick

Rd. 6, No. 179: Jon Halapio, OL

Halapio did not make the New England roster out of camp, and did not play an NFL game until he caught on with the New York Giants until 2017. He’s played 27 games in his three seasons with the G-Men, including 23 starts.

Rd. 6, No. 198: Zach Moore

Rd. 6, No. 206: Jemea Thomas, DB

Rd. 7, No. 244 :Jeremy Gallon, WR

Of New England’s final three picks in 2014, only Moore made the roster out of camp. He played eight games for the Pats in 2014, his only season in New England, and bounced around the league until 2018.

2014 Verdict: Not Great

This was a tough draft for Belichick, perhaps one of his worst with the Patriots. White and Garoppolo were hits, but every other pick can be scrutinized. However, we should mention that he snagged a cornerback off the undrafted free agent market that turned into a pretty good player and made one of the most important plays in New England history, one Malcolm Butler. Still, not even that signing could be considered a goal-line save for Belichick in terms for the 2014 NFL Draft.