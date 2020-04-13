



BOSTON (CBS) — Along a sleepy stretch of Columbus Avenue, one South End community center keeps volunteers busy. Whether they are running laser cutters that beam through fabric or programming 3D printers to build disposable respirators, they are putting machines to work making personal protective equipment.

The small operation was born out of necessity. It is now outfitting essential workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic with N95 respirators, face shields, and cloth masks.

“There’s people at grocery stores, people in places like the soup kitchen, people on the train, riding on the bus, who are still showing up [to work] every day. We need to give them some attention,” said Michael King, director of the South End Technology Center.

The non-profit, founded by Michael’s dad, Boston activist Mel King, is known for providing technical training. When the pandemic shut its doors, the center’s mission took on a new meaning.

They partnered with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) to find essential workers in need of gear and deliver the goods in batches. The partnership is hoping to build and distribute 1,000 pieces.

“We should also be asking why is it even necessary for a fab lab and an organization like ours, to be making these protective products, in the richest country in the world, that could be protecting its workers,” said Joe Tache, a PSL member.

PSL has called upon President Trump to fully invoke the Defense Production Act and ramp up the production of critical goods.

The partnership also hopes to inspire other labs to put their machines to work and join in on the effort.

“Maybe we can get together with people with 3D printers or people with sewing machines and show them how to do it. To be able to help out and take some pressure off. It’s a good thing,” said King.