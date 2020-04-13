BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University says students may not be allowed back on campus until January 2021. Coronavirus forced all spring classes to move online last month and now there are doubts that the fall semester will proceed as scheduled.
In-person summer classes have already been canceled. The school of 35,000 students and 10,000 faculty said the future depends on how the pandemic plays out in the coming months.
A team from the university is working on a plan for when students and faculty can return. They’re considering limiting class sizes and changing how dining services operate.
“The Recovery Plan recognizes the possibility that the beginning of the fall term may have to be delayed, and that a January reopening may be necessary, in which case summer 2021 academics would replace those now planned for fall 2020,” BU’s website states.