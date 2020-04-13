



ACUSHNET (CBS) – A picture shows an EMT and paramedic in full protective gear. What was different on the call where the photo was taken was the first responders knew their patient suffered from COVID-19.

Acushnet Fire Chief Kevin Gallagher posted the photo on Facebook. “It is emotional at a level that I didn’t anticipate,” said Kevin Gallagher, Acushnet Fire Chief.

The chief shared the image because even though there is not a field tent or temporary hospital in his town, he wanted people to realize the virus is everywhere.

“It was important for folks particularly in our community of 10,000 to understand that the coronavirus is here,” said Gallagher.

Two weeks ago, the town learned of its first case of COVID-19. There are now 16 cases.

Over the weekend was the first time the Fire and EMS Department received a call to transport a known coronavirus patient to the hospital.

“Humbling and quite scary and for the provider, also, the EMT and paramedic to don that equipment and to knowingly go into that home,” said Gallagher.

He went on to describe the patient’s reaction. “There was a look of fear in their eye simply because they know they have the virus, they are starting to get ill and they are going off to the hospital,” he said.

The chief spoke to the patient’s spouse and made sure it was OK to share the photo.

“People are not taking this seriously,” the spouse said. “I don’t understand it.”

“Social distancing is starting to get tiring for a lot of people,” Gallagher said. “Being home from school is proving to be a burden, for many families being out of work is horrific but there’s a reason for that.”

The chief emphasizes the post is not about his crew. It’s about reminding people about a real threat that they can help curb.