WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are looking for a driver in a hit and run accident on Park Avenue in Worcester on Saturday evening that left a man with a serious leg injury.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the victim, a 33-year-old man, was riding his motorcycle when a black Chevy SUV cut him off to turn left into the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell drive-thru. The SUV hit the motorcycle and the victim was thrown onto the sidewalk. Police said the driver stopped briefly, then drove through the parking lot, dragging the motorcycle until it came loose.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown.
Police believe they may be looking for a black Chevy Tahoe. The SUV should have damage to the front lower and upper grille. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department.