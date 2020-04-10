CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Had the coronavirus pandemic not stopped the sports world in its tracks, it’s possible that the XFL could have succeeded this time around. Alas, it appears as though the spring football league has played its final down.

According to XFL reporter Konnor Fulk, the XFL has suspended operations and terminated all team and league employees.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted that the words “shut down” were used on the call.

While no sports are currently holding games, the reports indicate that the XFL will not be returning next year.

The league had been somewhat promising this year, 19 years after its poorly planned debut season in 2001. With more careful planning, some creative design of rules, and more realistic expectations, the league looked to be a viable spring league that could serve as an opportunity for some players to make the NFL.

The league tried to hold out, even as the NBA and NHL were shutting down as COVID-19 spread, but ultimately had to suspend the season in early March.

The XFL made it through five weeks of its schedule. The Houston Roughnecks went 5-0, the lone undefeated team in the league. (No other team even had one loss.) This week was supposed to mark the final regular-season week, with playoffs beginning next weekend and a championship game scheduled for April 26. Those games won’t happen, and it appears as though no XFL games will be played for the foreseeable future.

