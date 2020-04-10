BOSTON (CBS) — People who had not filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns are now eligible for the federal government’s coronavirus stimulus checks. Previously, that population fell under the umbrella of people who would not be getting the $,1200.
The IRS created a website to help guide non-filers. Citizens and permanent residents whose gross incomes did not exceed $12,200 in 2019 can give their information to determine if they qualify, payment amount, and where to send the check.
People will need to provide their name, mailing address, email, social security number, bank account number if you have one, driver’s license number if you have one, and information about each qualifying child.
Anyone who has filed taxes, or receives railroad retirements benefits, Social Security retirement, survivors benefits or Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, automatically qualifies for the check, according to the IRS. The government will use 2018 tax filings if you have not filed your 2019 taxes yet.
People who are not eligible for the check include children who are 17 or 18 years old, college students, adults who can be claimed as dependents, estates, immigrants without a green card, and individuals who earn more than $99,000 a year or married couples earning more than $198,000.